    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 Visits Spanish Navy Ship ESPS Juan Carlos 1 (LHD 61) [Image 9 of 9]

    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 Visits Spanish Navy Ship ESPS Juan Carlos 1 (LHD 61)

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Avis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230223-N-EL850-1224 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 23, 2023) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG, left, speaks with Spanish Navy Sailors, during a visit aboard the Spanish LHD Juan Carlos 1 (LHD 61), Feb. 23, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 08:43
    Photo ID: 7650513
    VIRIN: 230223-N-EL850-1224
    Resolution: 3136x2240
    Size: 745.61 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    This work, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 Visits Spanish Navy Ship ESPS Juan Carlos 1 (LHD 61) [Image 9 of 9], by SN Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

