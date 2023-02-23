Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 Visits Spanish Navy Ship ESPS Juan Carlos 1 (LHD 61)

230223-N-EL850-1224 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 23, 2023) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG, left, speaks with Spanish Navy Sailors, during a visit aboard the Spanish LHD Juan Carlos 1 (LHD 61), Feb. 23, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2023 Photo ID: 7650513 Location: ADRIATIC SEA