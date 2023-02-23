Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAN NCO Academy students complete English Discussion Group course [Image 8 of 8]

    FAN NCO Academy students complete English Discussion Group course

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Carmen Lui, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, presents Lt. Chafiou Hassane Balla, Niger Armed Forces (FAN), a certificate of appreciation for his support and contribution to an English Discussion Group (EDG) course at the FAN Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Agadez, Niger, Feb. 21, 2023. EDGs not only help students practice conversational English, they also strengthen the partnerships and interoperability between the forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 07:06
    Photo ID: 7650465
    VIRIN: 230221-Z-CC902-1243
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.95 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    This work, FAN NCO Academy students complete English Discussion Group course [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Allies
    Partners
    EDG
    Niger
    Strongertogether

