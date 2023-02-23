FAN NCO Academy students complete English Discussion Group course

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Carmen Lui, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, presents Lt. Chafiou Hassane Balla, Niger Armed Forces (FAN), a certificate of appreciation for his support and contribution to an English Discussion Group (EDG) course at the FAN Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Agadez, Niger, Feb. 21, 2023. EDGs not only help students practice conversational English, they also strengthen the partnerships and interoperability between the forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

