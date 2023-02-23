FAN NCO Academy students complete English Discussion Group course

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Carmen Lui, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, poses for a photo with students of the Niger Armed Forces (FAN) Noncommissioned Officer Academy who distinguished themselves as participants of an English Discussion Group (EDG) course in Agadez, Niger, Feb. 21, 2023. EDGs not only help students practice conversational English, they also strengthen the partnerships and interoperability between the forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

