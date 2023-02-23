Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAN NCO Academy students complete English Discussion Group course [Image 4 of 8]

    FAN NCO Academy students complete English Discussion Group course

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. Antonio Cruz Hernandez, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, poses for a photo with students of the Niger Armed Forces (FAN) Noncommissioned Officer Academy who distinguished themselves as participants of an English Discussion Group (EDG) course in Agadez, Niger, Feb. 21, 2023. EDGs not only help students practice conversational English, they also strengthen the partnerships and interoperability between the forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    This work, FAN NCO Academy students complete English Discussion Group course [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Allies
    Partners
    EDG
    Niger
    Strongertogether

