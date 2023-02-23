FAN NCO Academy students complete English Discussion Group course

U.S. Army service members of the 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion pose for a photo with ONE (Capt.) Issa Amadou Aboubacar, Niger Armed Forces (FAN) Noncommissioned Officer Academy, acting commander, after being presented with gifts of appreciation for acting as facilitators of an English Discussion Group (EDG) course at the FAN NCO Academy in Agadez, Niger, Feb. 21, 2023. EDGs not only help students practice conversational English, they also strengthen the partnerships and interoperability between the forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

