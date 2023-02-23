U.S. Army Sgt. Antonio Cruz Hernandez, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, is presented with a gift of appreciation by ONE (Capt.) Issa Amadou Aboubacar, Niger Armed Forces (FAN) Noncommissioned Officer Academy, acting commander, for acting as a facilitator of an English Discussion Group (EDG) course at the FAN Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Agadez, Niger, Feb. 21, 2023. EDGs not only help students practice conversational English, they also strengthen the partnerships and interoperability between the forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2023 07:06 Photo ID: 7650447 VIRIN: 230221-Z-CC902-1197 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.27 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FAN NCO Academy students complete English Discussion Group course [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.