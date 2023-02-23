230224-N-OX847-1481 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 24, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Kendrick Staten, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), performs a takedown technique during a security forces qualification course, Feb. 24, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

