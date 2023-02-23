Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.24.2023

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230224-N-OX847-1481 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 24, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Kendrick Staten, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), performs a takedown technique during a security forces qualification course, Feb. 24, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

