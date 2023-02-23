USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for members of Japanese Diet

230223-N-AR554-1133 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2023) Hon. Hiroshi Nakatsuka, center, House of Representatives, Osaka 11th District, and The Honorable Hideaki Takahashi, House of Representatives, Kita Kanto Bloc, tour the Ronald Reagan Museum aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

