USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for members of Japanese Diet

230223-N-AR554-1070 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2023) Members of the Japanese Diet tour flight deck control aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

