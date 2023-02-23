Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for members of Japanese Diet [Image 12 of 16]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for members of Japanese Diet

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230223-N-AR554-1065 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2023) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), gives a tour of flight deck control to members of the Japanese Diet while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    Tour
    CVN 76
    Japan
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Yokosuka

