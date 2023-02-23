230223-N-AR554-1058 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2023) Members of the Japanese Diet tour the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2023 03:26
|Photo ID:
|7650372
|VIRIN:
|230223-N-AR554-1058
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|802.29 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for members of Japanese Diet [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT