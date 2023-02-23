USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for members of Japanese Diet

230223-N-AR554-1027 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2023) Hon. Tetsuo Minobe, left, House of Representatives, Osaka 4th District, The Honorable Yuichiro Wada, center, House of Representatives, Kinki Bloc, and The Honorable Kiyoshige Maekawa, House of Representatives, Kinki Bloc, tour the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

