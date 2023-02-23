USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for ROK Fleet Commander

230222-N-JO823-1228 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023) Cmdr. Eric Reeves, right, air officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), gives a tour of the flight deck to Republic of Korea Navy personnel while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2023 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP