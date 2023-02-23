Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for ROK Fleet Commander [Image 6 of 16]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for ROK Fleet Commander

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230222-N-JO823-1222 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023) Vice Adm. Myung Soo Kim, commander, Republic of Korea Navy, tours the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 03:25
    Photo ID: 7650359
    VIRIN: 230222-N-JO823-1222
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 853.92 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for ROK Fleet Commander [Image 16 of 16], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for ROK Fleet Commander
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for ROK Fleet Commander
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for ROK Fleet Commander
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for ROK Fleet Commander
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for ROK Fleet Commander
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for ROK Fleet Commander
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for ROK Fleet Commander
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for ROK Fleet Commander
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for ROK Fleet Commander
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for members of Japanese Diet
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for members of Japanese Diet
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for members of Japanese Diet
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for members of Japanese Diet
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for members of Japanese Diet
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for members of Japanese Diet
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host tour for members of Japanese Diet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tour
    CVN 76
    Japan
    ROK Navy
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Yokosuka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT