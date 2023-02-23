Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Vega, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, holds up the torch after lighting the cauldron at the Wounded Warrior Trials opening ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Feb. 24, 2023. The Air Force Wounded Warrior trials aim to inspire recovery through adaptive physical fitness and to encourage new opportunities for growth and achievement for wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman John Lewis IV).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2023 00:28 Photo ID: 7650281 VIRIN: 230224-F-MH901-1162 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 599.47 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Amn John Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.