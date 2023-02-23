AFW2 Trials 2023

Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Vega, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, holds up the torch after lighting the cauldron at the Wounded Warrior Trials opening ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Feb. 24, 2023. The Air Force Wounded Warrior trials aim to inspire recovery through adaptive physical fitness and to encourage new opportunities for growth and achievement for wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman John Lewis IV).
