Air Force Wounded Warrior trial medalists celebrate after powerlifting competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 24, 2023. Air Force Trials are a Paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports which uses equipment tailored to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2023 00:24 Photo ID: 7650279 VIRIN: 230225-F-SK849-2094 Resolution: 3755x2503 Size: 7.05 MB Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Jhobany Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.