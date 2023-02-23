Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 2 of 6]

    AFW2 Trials 2023

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Airman John Lewis 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services, is shown how the targets function before the shooting competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Feb. 24, 2023. The Air Force Wounded Warrior trials aim to inspire recovery through adaptive physical fitness and to encourage new opportunities for growth and achievement for wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman John Lewis IV).

    This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Amn John Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AirForce #AFW2 #WarriorCare #3AVS #MilitaryCaregiver #Airman4Life

