AFW2 Trials 2023

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services, is shown how the targets function before the shooting competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Feb. 24, 2023. The Air Force Wounded Warrior trials aim to inspire recovery through adaptive physical fitness and to encourage new opportunities for growth and achievement for wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman John Lewis IV).

