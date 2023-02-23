Kieran Wood, a Wounded Warrior trials athlete, pulls an arrow during an archery competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 24, 2023. Air Force Trials are a Paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports which uses equipment tailored to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2023 00:24
|Photo ID:
|7650272
|VIRIN:
|230224-F-SK849-1143
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|15.97 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Jhobany Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT