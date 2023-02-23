Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 4 of 9]

    AFW2 Trials 2023

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Airman Jhobany Sanchez 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vincent Cavazos, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, bench presses during a powerlifting competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 24, 2023. Air Force Trials are a Paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports which uses equipment tailored to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 00:24
    Photo ID: 7650268
    VIRIN: 230224-F-SK849-1038
    Resolution: 5277x3518
    Size: 7.6 MB
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Jhobany Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AFW2 #WarriorCare #MilitaryCaregiver #AirForce #RealitytoResiliency #Airman4Life #3AVS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT