AFW2 Trials 2023

U.S. Air Force Ret. Senior Airman Christian Vega participate in the opening ceremony for the 2023 Air Force Trials at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 24, 2023. Over 120 Airmen along with 47 caregivers from around the globe will compete for a coveted slot on Team Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)

