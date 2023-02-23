1st Recon. Bn. hosts Indonesian Korps Marinir for tour of Pendleton

U.S. Marine Chief Warrant Officer 2 Philip Castro, the battalion gunner with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, discusses the boat launch process with members of the Indonesian Korps Marinir during a tour of various training spaces at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 22, 2023. The Marines hosted the tour to familiarize the Indonesians with the training areas and equipment they will use during an upcoming bilateral exercise in

April. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

