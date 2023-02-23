Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Recon. Bn. hosts Indonesian Korps Marinir for tour of Pendleton [Image 8 of 9]

    1st Recon. Bn. hosts Indonesian Korps Marinir for tour of Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet 

    1st Marine Division

    A U.S. Marine with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, describes the use of the combat rubber raiding craft to members of the Indonesian Korps Marinir during a tour of the battalion’s facilities at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 22, 2023. The Marines hosted the tour to familiarize the Indonesians with the training areas and equipment they will use during an upcoming bilateral exercise in April. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

