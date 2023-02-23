1st Recon. Bn. hosts Indonesian Korps Marinir for tour of Pendleton

U.S. Marine Chief Warrant Officer 2 Philip Castro, the battalion gunner with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, shows members of the Indonesian Korps Marinir equipment they will be using from the battalion boat locker during a tour of the battalion’s facilities at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 22, 2023. The Marines hosted the tour to familiarize the Indonesians with the training areas and equipment they will use during an upcoming bilateral exercise in April. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

