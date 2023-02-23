Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 7 of 23]

    Pentagon Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Feb. 24, 2023. (DOD Photo by Navy Chief Petty Officer Carlos M. Vazquez II)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 22:30
    Photo ID: 7650219
    VIRIN: 230224-D-WD757-2004
    Resolution: 5831x3887
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

