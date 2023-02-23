Representatives from Papua New Guinea pose for a photo in front of a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey during a tour at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2023. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 19:53
|Photo ID:
|7650136
|VIRIN:
|230209-F-GM429-0751
|Resolution:
|6955x4637
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Papua New Guinea Delegation tour [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
