Papua New Guinea Delegation tour

Elias Wohengu, Papua New Guinea Foreign Secretary and Hari John Akipe, Defense Secretary interact with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 leadership during a tour at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2023. The visit underscored the importance of the U.S.-PNG relationship and reinforced U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

