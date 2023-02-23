Representatives from Papua New Guinea listen to a brief during a tour at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2023. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 19:52 Photo ID: 7650134 VIRIN: 230209-F-GM429-0659 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.13 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Papua New Guinea Delegation tour [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.