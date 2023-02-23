Representatives from Papua New Guinea, including Elias Wohengu, PNG Foreign Secretary, and Hari John Akipe, PNG Defense Secretary, pose with aircrew from a C-17 Globemaster III during a tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2023. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 19:52 Photo ID: 7650133 VIRIN: 230209-F-GM429-0578 Resolution: 6659x4439 Size: 2.52 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Papua New Guinea Delegation tour [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.