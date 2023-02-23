Representatives from Papua New Guinea, including Elias Wohengu, PNG Foreign Secretary, and Hari John Akipe, PNG Defense Secretary, interact with aircrew from a C-17 Globemaster III during a tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2023. The visit underscored the importance of the U.S.-PNG relationship and reinforced U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 19:52
|Photo ID:
|7650132
|VIRIN:
|230209-F-GM429-0564
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Papua New Guinea Delegation tour [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT