Papua New Guinea Delegation tour

Hari John Akipe, Papua New Guinea Defense Secretary, interacts with aircrew from a C-17 Globemaster III during a tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2023. The visit underscored the importance of the U.S.-PNG relationship and reinforced U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

