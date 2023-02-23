Papua New Guinea Delegation tour

Representatives from Papua New Guinea, including Elias Wohengu, PNG Foreign Secretary, and Hari John Akipe, PNG Defense Secretary, tour a Coast Guard cutter during a base tour at Coast Guard Base Honolulu Feb. 9, 2023. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

