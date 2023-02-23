Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Papua New Guinea Delegation tour [Image 3 of 9]

    Papua New Guinea Delegation tour

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Representatives from Papua New Guinea, including Elias Wohengu, PNG Foreign Secretary, and Hari John Akipe, PNG Defense Secretary, tour a Coast Guard cutter during a base tour at Coast Guard Base Honolulu Feb. 9, 2023. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Papua New Guinea Delegation tour [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

