Papua New Guinea Delegation tour

Elias Wohengu, Papua New Guinea Foreign Secretary, receives a Coast Guard Base Honolulu hat from base leadership during a base tour at Coast Guard Base Honolulu, Feb. 9, 2023. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 19:52
|Photo ID:
|7650129
|VIRIN:
|230209-F-GM429-0186
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
