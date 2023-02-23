USS Jefferson City Awarded Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy

NAVAL BASE GUAM – Capt. Carl Trask, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, speaks to the crew of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) after presenting the Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy to Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Robert McDowell, during an awards ceremony held at Naval Base Guam, Feb. 24. The trophy is awarded annually to one ship or aircraft squadron from both the Pacific and Atlantic Fleet for having achieved the greatest improvement in battle efficiency during the calendar year, based upon the battle efficiency competition. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

