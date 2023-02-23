Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jefferson City Awarded Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Jefferson City Awarded Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy

    GUAM

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Lt. Eric Uhden 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM – Capt. Carl Trask, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, presents the Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy to Cmdr. Robert McDowell, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), during an awards ceremony held at Naval Base Guam, Feb. 24. The trophy is awarded annually to one ship or aircraft squadron from both the Pacific and Atlantic Fleet for having achieved the greatest improvement in battle efficiency during the calendar year, based upon the battle efficiency competition. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

