Black History Month Leadership Panel

An airmen assigned to the 15th Wing asks Pacific Air Forces and 15th Wing leadership a question during a Black History Month panel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 22, 2023. The panel members shared their experience in the Air Force and the importance of diversity in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Location: HI, US