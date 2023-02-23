Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Leadership Panel [Image 4 of 5]

    Black History Month Leadership Panel

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Pacific Air Forces and 15th Wing leadership shared stories and answered questions during a Black History Month leadership panel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 22, 2023. The panel members shared their experience in the Air Force and the importance of diversity in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

