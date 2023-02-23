Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor in the Spotlight

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Jonathan Metzger, a native of Pahrump, Nevada, poses for a photo on the flight deck of USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 18:21
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: PAHRUMP, NV, US
    TAGS

    Amphib
    Portrait
    USS Boxer
    Flight Deck
    LHD-4
    ABF

