SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Jonathan Metzger, a native of Pahrump, Nevada, poses for a photo on the flight deck of USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 18:21
|Photo ID:
|7650006
|VIRIN:
|230224-N-VR594-1001
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|PAHRUMP, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor in the Spotlight, by PO1 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT