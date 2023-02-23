USS Boxer Celebrates Black History Month

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2023) Navy Chaplain Cmdr. Ferguson Harris, a native of Inglewood, California, speaks on the heroism and devotion of Cook 3rd Class Doris Miller, who was awarded the Navy Cross for his heroism in World War II, during a Black History Month observance on the mess decks aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

