    Hampton Roads Naval Museum hosts a re-enlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin [Image 1 of 5]

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum hosts a re-enlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk (February 23, 2023) HMC Liberty Clay, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 41), re-enlists in the U.S. Navy during a ceremony aboard the decommissioned Iowa-class battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). Members of her family and command were present at the ceremony. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 15:30
    Photo ID: 7649195
    VIRIN: 230224-N-TG517-410
    Resolution: 5427x3754
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Re-enlistment Ceremony
    Battleship Wisconsin
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

