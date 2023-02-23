Norfolk (February 23, 2023) HMC Liberty Clay, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 41), re-enlists in the U.S. Navy during a ceremony aboard the decommissioned Iowa-class battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). Members of her family and command were present at the ceremony. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 15:25 Photo ID: 7649173 VIRIN: 230224-N-TG517-292 Resolution: 6016x4000 Size: 7.88 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hampton Roads Naval Museum hosts a re-enlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.