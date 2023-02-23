Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14 February Demonstration Team Practice [Image 1 of 2]

    14 February Demonstration Team Practice

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens 

    355th Wing

    Senior Airman Torrey Decuir, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, performs pre-flight inspection Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 14, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team members showcase the professional qualities that the Air Force develops in the people who fly, maintain, and support these aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

    A-10
    recruiting
    Airshows
    Demo team
    Demo Practice

