14 February Demonstration Team Practice

Senior Airman Torrey Decuir, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, performs pre-flight inspection Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 14, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team members showcase the professional qualities that the Air Force develops in the people who fly, maintain, and support these aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

