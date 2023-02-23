Senior Airman Torrey Decuir, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, performs pre-flight inspection Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 14, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team members showcase the professional qualities that the Air Force develops in the people who fly, maintain, and support these aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 13:52
|Photo ID:
|7648799
|VIRIN:
|230214-F-XZ889-1034
|Resolution:
|5145x3423
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 14 February Demonstration Team Practice [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT