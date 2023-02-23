NAS Pensacola Celebrates Black History Month

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Training Support Center (TSC) Pensacola's Personnel Specialist Seaman Peyton Harris presents speaks during the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Diversity Committee's Black History Month celebration Feb. 24. The hour-long program was designed to celebrate the achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history, has been observed annually since 1976. The NAS Pensacola Diversity Committee, an organization dedicated to highlighting cultural, racial and other group identifying characteristics, organized the hour-long program.

