NAS Pensacola Celebrates Black History Month

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Damage Controlman 3rd Class (SW/AW) Brenna Lamb, Personnel Specialist 2nd Class (AW) Sierra Smith, and Commanding Officer Capt. Terrence Shashaty cut a cake Feb. 24 celebrating the NAS Pensacola Diversity Committee's celebration of Black History Month. The hour-long program was designed to celebrate the achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history, has been observed annually since 1976. The NAS Pensacola Diversity Committee, an organization dedicated to highlighting cultural, racial and other group identifying characteristics, organized the hour-long program.

