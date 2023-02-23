Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS Pensacola Celebrates Black History Month [Image 1 of 2]

    NAS Pensacola Celebrates Black History Month

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Bruce Cummins 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Damage Controlman 3rd Class (SW/AW) Brenna Lamb, Personnel Specialist 2nd Class (AW) Sierra Smith, and Commanding Officer Capt. Terrence Shashaty cut a cake Feb. 24 celebrating the NAS Pensacola Diversity Committee's celebration of Black History Month. The hour-long program was designed to celebrate the achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history, has been observed annually since 1976. The NAS Pensacola Diversity Committee, an organization dedicated to highlighting cultural, racial and other group identifying characteristics, organized the hour-long program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 13:45
    Photo ID: 7648752
    VIRIN: 230224-N-GO179-002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Celebrates Black History Month [Image 2 of 2], by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAS Pensacola Celebrates Black History Month
    NAS Pensacola Celebrates Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAS Pensacola Celebrates Black History Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CNRSE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT