Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Seymore hands his wife, Candace, welcome flowers during his assumption of responsibility ceremony, Feb. 24.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 13:53
|Photo ID:
|7648747
|VIRIN:
|230224-O-GI910-634
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|8.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|AUGUSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seymore assumes responsibility as Fort Bragg Garrison’s command sergeant major [Image 7 of 7], by Sharilyn Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Seymore assumes responsibility as Fort Bragg Garrison’s command sergeant major
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT