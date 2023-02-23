Seymore assumes responsibility as Fort Bragg Garrison’s command sergeant major

Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Seymore and Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Col. John Wilcox, prepare to pass the garrison flag signifying the assumption of responsibility for Seymore as the senior non-commissioned officer for the Fort Bragg Garrison, Feb. 24.

