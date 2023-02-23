Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seymore assumes responsibility as Fort Bragg Garrison’s command sergeant major [Image 2 of 7]

    Seymore assumes responsibility as Fort Bragg Garrison’s command sergeant major

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Sharilyn Wells 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    20230224_SeymoreAoR_02: Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Seymore receives the Garrison flag from Col. John Wilcox, Fort Bragg Garrison commander, as he takes responsibility as the Garrison Command Sergeant Major for Fort Bragg, Feb. 24. Seymore assumed responsibility as the senior non-commissioned officer for the Fort Bragg Garrison at the Main Post Chapel.

