Seymore assumes responsibility as Fort Bragg Garrison’s command sergeant major

Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Seymore receives the Garrison flag from Col. John Wilcox, Fort Bragg Garrison commander, as he takes responsibility as the Garrison Command Sergeant Major for Fort Bragg, Feb. 24. Seymore assumed responsibility as the senior noncommissioned officer for the Fort Bragg Garrison at the Main Post Chapel.

