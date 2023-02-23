Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Demonstration Team practice 14 February [Image 3 of 5]

    A-10 Demonstration Team practice 14 February

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Haden Fullam, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 14, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 13:41
    Photo ID: 7648709
    VIRIN: 230214-F-XZ889-1222
    Resolution: 5324x3542
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demonstration Team practice 14 February [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Demonstration Team practice 14 February
    A-10 Demonstration Team practice 14 February
    A-10 Demonstration Team practice 14 February
    A-10 Demonstration Team practice 14 February
    A-10 Demonstration Team practice 14 February

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10
    recruiting
    Airshows
    Demo team
    Demo Practice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT