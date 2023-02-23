A-10 Demonstration Team practice 14 February

U.S. Air Force Maj. Haden Fullam, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 14, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

