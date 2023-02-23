STAFDEL Visit

Graham Markiewicx, defense policy advisor for Senator Kyrsten Sinema, tours facilities at the 355th Medical Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2023. Markiewicx was briefed about base missions.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
